Limbaugh's Pretzel Logic: 'Unreasonable To Think' Trump Wasn't Wiretapped

Trying to defend Trump's ludicrous 'Obama is wiretapping me' allegations, Rush Limbaugh concluded that it would be "unreasonable to think that this is absurd' and "a big batch of conspiracy theories."

What is Limbaugh basing his very reasoned conclusions on? The media doesn't like Trump!

When President Obama was elected, Rush Limbaugh, AM talk radio, many from GOP and Trump himself led a charge to de-legitimize his presidency, including allegations that he wasn't born in America.

Trump made it his mission to get to the bottom of Obama's real birth certificate.

Now, again with no evidence except the ravings of Breitbart and Mark Levin, a new meme has been developed by the alt-right to protect Trump from his own alternative reality.

Limbaugh and company are trying to turn President Obama into a nefarious criminal, trying to initiate a "silent coup" against Trump.

Limbaugh said, "Now, why might Trump think that he’s been bugged? Why might he believe that Trump Tower has been bugged? Well, folks, from the moment that Donald Trump won the election back in November, there have been leaks, illegal leaks that were no question hopefully damaging. There has been a sabotage effort to undermine Trump and his administration since the election. We’ve talked about it ever since it began. I’ve had various names for it, the deep state, Friday called it silent coup or whatever, but there isn’t any doubt in my mind that this is going on."

He continued, "The media is complicit in it, that there is an effort to undermine the Trump administration. We have these bought-and-paid-for protests that come up out of nowhere, and they appear instantly. So I think it’s totally reasonable to believe that something like this could be happening. It would be unreasonable to think that this is crazy, unreasonable to think that this is absurd, unreasonable to think that this is nothing more than a big batch of conspiracy theories stitched together for whatever purpose."

It's reasonable if you're a paranoid narcissist.

Rush Limbaugh, who waited with bated breath for every hacked document that crossed the web pages of Wikileaks, now is whining that leaks are now "illegal!'

↓ Story continues below ↓

Even citizen protests are now considered to be bought-and-paid for by George Soros or the DNC. Of course, when it came to the Tea Party protests of 2009, Those were totally organic!