He's not the first five year old to make Ellen and her audience burst out laughing.

But five-year-old Nate Seltzer is still a rarity: he's a geography expert who is able to draw the whole world complete with icons for each country.

His icon for Russia looked like a small grumpy elf.

"It's really funny." whispered Nate.

"What is it?" asked Ellen.

"TRUMP." said Nate.

The full YouTube is here: