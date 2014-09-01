Maybe Sports Talk Radio Is Chris Christie's Only Option

In the latest Quinnipiac Poll, New Jersey voters disapprove 76 percent to 19 percent of the job Christie is doing.

Thirty-one percent of voters gave Christie a failing grade while 25 percent gave him a "D." Christie got a "C" from 25 percent, 14 percent gave him a "B" -- and only 3 percent gave him an "A"

As Duncan pointed out, there was a time Christie was going to rule the world.

Being Trump's lap dog certainly didn't do him any favors.

In February of this year, there were reports that sports talk radio giant, WFAN in New York was considering Gov. Chris Christie as a viable candidate to replace Mike Francesa. Since it now seems he isn't going to jail for bridgegate, maybe he'll land on sports talk radio after his term ends.

Mark Chernoff, WFAN's program director and vice president of its parent company, CBS Radio New York told the Bergen County Record that he viewed the bullying Christie, as a viable option for Francesa.

Chernoff said."I would certainly at least want to consider him," Chernoff said in an interview this week. "If he's interested and we're interested, it's worth pursuing."

Christie has been friends of the Boomer and Carton WFAN radio morning program and has been a guest host for them on many occasions.

I've posted video from that program which he's used at times to deflect criticisms over the Bridgegate scandal that were directed towards him.

Since Trump got hammered in New York state and Christie is a Dallas Cowboys fan, I have no idea why the Tri-state area would ever consider listening to this buffoon on a daily basis, but many in the sports world are Republicans, which includes both Boomer and Carton.

Maybe that will be his only option when New Jersey rids itself of this bully since he didn't get a job in the Trump administration.

Either way, good riddance. And watch where you sit, Chris.