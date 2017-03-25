Melissa McCarthy Explains Getting Sean Spicer Role On SNL

Melissa McCarthy was on "Ellen" this week, where she explained how she got her amazing role as White House Spokesman Sean Spicer.

She got a call from SNL producers, who knew she was in New York, asking her to come in and discuss the part. "You really look like him," they said to the disbelieving actress.

But once McCarthy was in full makeup, she says her look completely resembled her own father.

"I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby... and it’s me." said McCarthy.

Saturday Night Live returns to live shows on April 8.