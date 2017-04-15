SNL: Melissa McCarthy Returns As Press Secretary Sean Spicer

By Sarah P
5 hours ago by Heather
up

Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as Sean Spicer and wow, did we need it. Just a few days ago Sean Spicer had that disasterous press briefing where he said that even Hitler ‘didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,’ although he sent Jews to ‘the Holocaust center’.

Spicer came out tonight in a full on Easter costume, a nod to that time he actually WAS the Easter bunny during GWB's presidency.

Anyhow, McCarthy had some hilarious one liners, made fun of everyone, joked about us all dying because Trump may bomb North Korea tonight (which may not even be a joke).

Enjoy!


