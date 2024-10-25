FLASHBACK: Melissa McCarthy Eviscerates Sean Spicer As Trump's Press Secretary

Melissa McCarthy was dazzling.
By John AmatoOctober 25, 2024

I just saw Melissa McCarthy on Only Murders In the Building and it reminded me of her brilliance.

I'm reposting Red Painter's great post from February 4, 2017

I rarely use the words "best ever" when describing anything because it is so subjective...but I am going to suspend my personal rule and declare this the best SNL skit in years. I have never laughed so loud at a skit on this show, ever.

Melissa McCarthy was virtually unrecognizable as Sean Sphincter, the angry screaming troll Press Secretary who likes props, pointing, alternative facts and ill fitting suits.

Melissa starts with "I'm here to swallow gum and take names" and ends with...

A. CNN in a cage
B. Sean Spicer hitting people with the podium
C. A moose and a lamb to demonstrate the Moose-Lamb ban
D. Spicer shooting the crowd with soapy water from a water gun
E. Alternative facts about crowds
F. Talk of erections and ovulation
G. Spicer reading off his password
H. Trashing the NY Times
I. The ban is not a ban but it is a ban but it isn't a ban
J. Lots of props
K. Poop
L. Grinning idiot, Betsy Devos, talking about bears. That's it. Bears.
M. All of the above

I'm not gonna ruin it for you! Just watch it.

Spicey needs a big boy nap.

A+, SNL.

Thread away in this spicy open thread.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon