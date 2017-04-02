Sean Spicer's SNL Press Conference Is Glorious

I rarely use the words "best ever" when describing anything because it is so subjective...but I am going to suspend my personal rule and declare this the best SNL skit in years. I have never laughed so loud at a skit on this show, ever.

Melissa McCarthy was virtually unrecognizable as Sean Sphincter, the angry screaming troll Press Secretary who likes props, pointing, alternative facts and ill fitting suits.

Melissa starts with "I'm here to swallow gum and take names" and ends with...

A. CNN in a cage

B. Sean Spicer hitting people with the podium

C. A moose and a lamb to demonstrate the Moose-Lamb ban

D. Spicer shooting the crowd with soapy water from a water gun

E. Alternative facts about crowds

F. Talk of erections and ovulation

G. Spicer reading off his password

H. Trashing the NY Times

I. The ban is not a ban but it is a ban but it isn't a ban

J. Lots of props

K. Poop

L. Grinning idiot, Betsy Devos, talking about bears. That's it. Bears.

M. All of the above

I'm not gonna ruin it for you! Just watch it.

Spicey needs a big boy nap.

A+, SNL.