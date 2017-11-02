SNL's Sean Spicer Explains Extreme Vetting, Shows Off 'His' New Podium

By Karoli Kuns
up

I really don't want to give much away on this, except to say that if you enjoyed last week's Saturday Night Live press briefing, this one will make you laugh at least as hard.

Our journey tonight includes creative name pronunciations (or perhaps one might call them lazy), a visually-aided demonstration of extreme vetting, and an upgraded podium. Ivanka Trump gets a mention, too.

There may even be an appearance by Jeff Sessions.

Enjoy!


