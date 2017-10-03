Spicer Warns Reporter: 'Don't Make Me Make That Podium Move!'

When Sean Spicer was asked about violating the federal rule about tweeting jobs numbers before a certain amount of time had passed, he got his back up about it. Never mind that those numbers reflect Obama's policies still. All of the Trumpers got excited and began to tweet without waiting until the appointed hour.

Trump led the charge with a retweet of Drudge Report's celebration.

Dan Scavino chimed in.

And then Spicer came through with the killer tweet, claiming credit for Obama's policies:

Great news for American workers: economy added 235,000 new jobs, unemployment rate drops to 4.7% in first report for @POTUS Trump — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 10, 2017

Apparently this means we can go back to the Obama years and erase those job losses in the first six months of his presidency as attributable to Bush.

At any rate, when he was asked about the propriety of doing a happy dance ahead of the appointed hour for such a dance, Spicer was defensive, as usual.

He replied, "I believe tweeting out 'great way to start a Friday, here are the actual numbers you all have reported is a bit --"

In a nod to Melissa McCarthy's excellent parody of him, he interrupted himself, exclaiming, "I mean, don't make me make that podium move!"

He added, "I mean, honest to God, every reporter here reported out that we had 235,000 jobs, 4.7 percent. There isn't a TV station that didn't go live to it."