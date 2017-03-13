Newt Gingrich Wants Republicans To Abolish The Congressional Budget Office

Republicans and their dear leader Donald Trump got some bad news this Monday from the Congressional Budget office after they scored their stink-bomb of a so-called "health care" proposal, which should rightly be called a "wealth-care" bill, because it's nothing more than a massive transfer of wealth away from working people having insurance coverage to line the pockets of the rich.

They all knew this was coming and have been working to discredit the Congressional Budget Office all week, along with their Obamacare "death spiral" they love to repeat ad nauseum.

Former disgraced House Speaker, Fox regular and grifter king Newt Gingrich was out making the rounds doing damage control for Trump and his buddies in Congress, and decided to take it a step further, and called for the CBO to be abolished altogether:

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) slammed the Congressional Budget Office, which released a critical score of the Republicans' ObamaCare replacement bill, declaring that it should be abolished. On "The First 100 Days," Martha MacCallum asked Gingrich what he thought of the CBO's scoring, which said 14 million more people will be uninsured by 2018 under the plan championed by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). "They should abolish the Congressional Budget Office," Gingrich said. "It is corrupt, it is dishonest, it was totally wrong on ObamaCare by huge, huge margins." Gingrich said he does not believe a single word they print in their reports. He said, as House Speaker in the 1990s, he balanced the federal budget for four straight years, and "fought the CBO every time." Gingrich said the organization, billed as a nonpartisan scorekeeper for legislation, used an ObamaCare architect to help score the Affordable Care Act. "[They're] totally dishonest, disgustingly wrong," he said. "That whole thing should be abolished."

We all know Trump gets all of his "news" from watching Fox, so we'll see how long it takes for him to be repeating Gingrich's demand. Never mind the fact that Trump loved the CBO back when it fit his narrative and he was using their numbers to bash Obamacare: