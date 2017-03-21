Open Thread - Handmaid's Tale Comes To Texas Legislature

Women protestors are dressing as "Handmaids" (a la The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood) at the Texas Legislature. via Mic.com

If you've read the book, you know why. Illegitimi non carborundum.

Maybe none of this is about control. Maybe it isn't really about who can own whom, who can do what to whom and get away with it, even as far as death. Maybe it isn't about who can sit and who has to kneel or stand or lie down, legs spread open. Maybe it's about who can do what to whom and be forgiven for it. Never tell me it amounts to the same thing.

Open thread below....