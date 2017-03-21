Open Thread - Handmaid's Tale Comes To Texas Legislature

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Open Thread - Handmaid's Tale Comes To Texas Legislature

Women protestors are dressing as "Handmaids" (a la The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood) at the Texas Legislature. via Mic.com

If you've read the book, you know why. Illegitimi non carborundum.

Maybe none of this is about control. Maybe it isn't really about who can own whom, who can do what to whom and get away with it, even as far as death. Maybe it isn't about who can sit and who has to kneel or stand or lie down, legs spread open. Maybe it's about who can do what to whom and be forgiven for it. Never tell me it amounts to the same thing.

The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale
Author: Margaret Atwood
Price: $7.54
(As of 03/21/17 08:40 pm details)

Open thread below....


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV