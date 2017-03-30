Open Thread - World's Fastest Bumper Car

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

I was hoping for a two world's fastest bumper cars to go head-to-head and then realized that would be really dangerous.

And this is just fun. Via Tastefully Offensive:

Colin Furze, an eccentric inventor from Lincolnshire, England, was challenged by BBC's Top Gear series to create the world's fastest bumper car. To achieve this challenge, Colin had to squeeze a 600cc/100 horse power sports bike engine into the frame of his customised carnival ride.

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV