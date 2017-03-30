Open Thread - World's Fastest Bumper Car

I was hoping for a two world's fastest bumper cars to go head-to-head and then realized that would be really dangerous.

And this is just fun. Via Tastefully Offensive:

Colin Furze, an eccentric inventor from Lincolnshire, England, was challenged by BBC's Top Gear series to create the world's fastest bumper car. To achieve this challenge, Colin had to squeeze a 600cc/100 horse power sports bike engine into the frame of his customised carnival ride.

