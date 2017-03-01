Co-Dependent Press Returns To Their Abusive Partner Donald Trump

Dear Press,

Did we not have this discussion in January when Donald made a fool of you in public during your first presser after the election? Since you don't seem to remember, here it is:

Dear Press, you are in an abusive relationship

You were doing so good in your recovery, Press. You began to venture out and talk to others. You'd stopped letting every little tweet he made get under your skin. Even after his last conference with you, you were quick to call him on his bullshit. As I recall, you even confronted him on a few of his outrageous lies. My favorite was when you asked him why the American people should believe him when he just lied about having gotten more electoral votes than anyone since Reagan. That was so bold and brave. I was proud of you, Press.

So why did you return to him again last night? Why did you buy all that crap when you know he doesn't practice what he preaches? Donald's only a man of his word when it comes to hurting people like immigrants, Muslim's, women's rights or LGBTQ people. You know this! The rest is bravado and lies. Truth is he knew you were badmouthing him and telling people how he really is. So he went out there and told everyone you were a liar and that he's a good guy.

And you bought it! The whole damn enchilada! What was that you said last night? "Oh he's so presidential." "Oh he's going to pull back on his tough immigration stance." "Oh he's on the right track." And now all his buddies are repeating his words, and you've stopped fighting.

Give me a break! Seriously Press, we've been over this time and again. Since you don't remember how he's abused you in the past, let me remind you of just his latest and greatest abuses.

He's uncontrollably jealous about who you talk to. He can't get over that you won't tell him your sources.

Donald obsesses over you by watching you night and day. You can't even go to the bathroom without him knowing for God's sake.

He belittles you and criticizes you even in public. That sarcasm he uses is also abusive, honey.

Remember just a few days ago when he tried to isolate you by telling everyone that you are somehow the "enemy of the people." He wants everyone to shun you.

He's actually threatening your very freedom to simply exist!

You know he's been having affairs with Breitbart, CBN and the like. He even made it public.

His buddy Spicer has made it clear that if you want to have a relationship with Donald, you have to start doing and saying what he wants. It's a one-sided relationship, sweetie.

Everything is either your fault or someone else's. Mostly it's your fault. He never takes responsibility.

All that constant texting is down right abusive. He's obsessed with you!

Press, how many times do we have to go through this? He just stood out their among all your friends and co-workers claiming he's some sort of eloquent, moral decent guy when you and I know he's nothing but.

Face it, Press, you were getting too close to his affairs with those Russian oligarchs and his buddy Putin. So, he held a big meeting with everyone knowing you'd tell all your friends about it even though his words don't line up with his actions. Today all you're talking about are his statements and not his actions, just like he wanted.

You fell for it again, Press. Sad!