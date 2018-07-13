Trump Disses CNN Again While Lapdog Press Lets Him

Donald Trump, predictably, dissed CNN's Jim Acosta on foreign soil during his presser with Theresa May.

“CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN.” said the so-called president.

"Let’s go to a real network.” And he called on John Roberts of Fox News.

“We’re a real network, too, sir,” Acosta said.

The rest of the reporters did NOTHING. John Roberts asked HIS question, ignoring the so-called president's BS favoritism of Fox Trump TV.

The White House Correspondent's Association should be on fire at this point. They all should have walked out, and made Trump's ridiculous favoritism of conservative media HIS problem.

Shame on them.

And by the way, Trump lied again when he said he wouldn't take a question from Acosta:

At the end of the news conference I asked Trump if he will tell Putin to stay out of US elections and he said “yes.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 13, 2018

Here you go. First presser, post election, Trump refuses to let @Acosta ask a question, calls him “fake news.”



NOT ONE REPORTER stood up, then and there, for their fellow journalist.



It is no shock that Trump kept doing it, and did it again, today. https://t.co/pvVe6EMogr — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) July 13, 2018