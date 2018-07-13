Trump Disses CNN Again While Lapdog Press Lets Him
Donald Trump, predictably, dissed CNN's Jim Acosta on foreign soil during his presser with Theresa May.
“CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN.” said the so-called president.
"Let’s go to a real network.” And he called on John Roberts of Fox News.
“We’re a real network, too, sir,” Acosta said.
The rest of the reporters did NOTHING. John Roberts asked HIS question, ignoring the so-called president's BS favoritism of Fox Trump TV.
The White House Correspondent's Association should be on fire at this point. They all should have walked out, and made Trump's ridiculous favoritism of conservative media HIS problem.
Shame on them.
And by the way, Trump lied again when he said he wouldn't take a question from Acosta:
Comments