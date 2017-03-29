Trey Gowdy: Schiff Should Recuse Since He Was For Hillary

Rep. Trey Gowdy has sunk to a new level of stupid.

Asked on Fox News if Rep. Nunes should step down from the Intel committee because of his bizarre actions, Gowdy claimed that Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, should recuse himself because he supported Hillary Clinton for president.

Huh?

When has supporting your own party's presidential nominee become a basis for a committee member's recusal?

All committees are made up of members of each party. I mean, this is a frakking joke.

Not only has Rep. Nunes' actions undermined the entire House Intelligence Committee, but now Republicans running to defend him for his unprecedented behavior are also making fools of themselves as well.

Rep. Gowdy, a member of the House Intel Committee was asked by co-host Bill Hemmer of America's Newsroom, how the Russian investigation was going and he complained that all he wants to do is interview witnesses, but one of the reasons Chairman Nunes needs to go is because he's cancelled all scheduled meetings with witnesses, including Sally Yates.

Hemmer played a clip of Rep. Schiff on CBS Morning News saying because Nunes, a former member of Trump's transition team, is clearly sharing intel with the White House that he is not sharing even with the Republican members of his committee, another Republican member should chair the investigations and Nunes should step down.

It is highly suspect that Nunes didn't recuse himself from the outset of any investigation of the Trump administration.

Hemmer asked, "Should or should not?

Gowdy replied, "Should not."

And then Gowdy swam in swamp infested waters and said, "Adam Schiff was a staunch supporter of Secretary Clinton while he was involved in the Benghazi investigation - he's a staunch supporter Clinton even after Trump won and nobody's calling on him to recuse himself."

Is it any wonder that Hillary made Gowdy look like a fool during his eleven-hour hearing?

Rep. Schiff wasn't the Chairman of the House Committee when Republicans used their power to put forth eight separate Benghazi investigations.

Schiff did not have secret meetings on White House grounds, didn't refuse to reveal his sources or the Intel he gathered with other committee members or cancelled a procession of witness testimony without giving any reasons why.

Gowdy then turned into a Democrat and said, "What we need to start doing is focusing on the witnesses and accessing the documents and find the facts for our fellow citizens. This should not be a partisan investigation."

We all agree on this, Trey. It's Nunes who has disrupted the investigations for almost ten days now and called into question the integrity of the committee.

Host Bill Hemmer asked that since Nunes said his intel has nothing to do with Russia, why doesn't he come clean on what he has.

"Why not clear it up, what's the source. what information was he given on the grounds of the White House? What's wrong with that?"

Rep. Gowdy changed topics to bash the media over how they view leaked sources ... and then made an admission that should upset him.

Gowdy revealed, "Devin hasn't told me his source."

This is insane!

Gowdy is forced to say on Fox News that he's not worthy of Chairman Nunes' trust in regards to information that their committee, or Nunes alone is supposedly uncovering.

How embarrassing.

Gowdy then opined it's only the intelligence that is important after all and not where it came from "whether it's the gardener, the cook, or somebody in the intelligence community."

I think if the cook or gardener were leaking secrets, that would be a huge problem.

Notice Rep. Gowdy didn't mention members of Trump's inner circle.

It's not just the crime, Trey. It's the cover up.