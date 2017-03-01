Republicans So Ashamed Of Health Care Plan They're Keeping It Secret

House Republicans know their health care plan is so terrible that they're literally hiding it in a basement, according to reports.

NY Mag says the plan has been written in secret, and will be stored in a basement where only Republicans will be allowed to read it.

Representative Chris Collins tells the Washington Examiner the plan “would be made available Thursday morning to Republicans in a basement room of an office building that adjoins the Capitol.” It is not clear what distinction Ryan draws between a “backroom” and a basement room only members of his party may access.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News is reporting that they will vote on the bill in committee before the CBO scores it.

Collins said the panel may try to mark up the bill next week, but it hasn’t been processed yet by the Congressional Budget Office, which will provide a "score" on its cost, as well as an estimate of how many people the plan will insure. That score is critical to the debate, because the GOP plan is expected to provide coverage for significantly fewer people than Obamacare. “It looks like, unfortunately, based on the delays, we may be marking it up and voting on it before we have a score,” Collins said.

Unfortunately? As if Republicans don't control the movement of a bill through committee and to the House floor? Unfortunately?

Of course, the reason they're doing it this way is because the bill will be terrible. Absolutely terrible. The plans which have been leaked have been rejected by the Freedom Caucus as too liberal, yet still do real harm to people who are on Medicaid, older, or have pre-existing conditions.

But Paul Ryan keeps telling us they're not doing this in a back room. That's right, they're not. It's a basement, so technically he's not lying about the location, but he sure as hell is lying about the intent.