Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

WATCH NOW: House Oversight On Trump's Attacks On ACA

We're furious.
By Frances Langum

Republicans are threatening the health care of 20 million plus Americans.

Republicans.

Both Sides Don't.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.