WATCH NOW: House Oversight On Trump's Attacks On ACA

Fox's Sean Hannity and Sen. Marco Rubio attacked the Obama administration for disrupting the health care marketplace, and pretended that Republicans actually care about the number of uninsured Americans who don't have access to [...]
Trump Office of Management and Budget Director Mike Mulvaney argues with This Week host George Stephanopoulos about the AARP's criticism of the Republican's plan to dismantle that ACA and claims it's going to go a better job [...]
White House budget director Mick Mulvaney helping his boss play a very dangerous game with Congress and whether or not they should vote to raise the debt ceiling, and discussing Trump's threats on the ACA subsidies and exemptions for [...]