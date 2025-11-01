Vance Tries Blaming Biden For Trump's Healthcare Trainwreck

In his attempt to defend Trump and Congressional Republicans for letting ACA subsides expire on November 1, JD Vance made up a whopper of a lie by blaming President Biden.

It was Trump and Jebus Johnson who passed the tax cuts for the rich bill that is destroying Medicaid, SNAP, and affordable costs for healthcare. Republicans have no healthcare plan at all and never will.

Check out this lie.

VANCE: The question about health insurance premiums, because look, we don't want the American people's health insurance premiums to go up. We're very worried about this. The president's been talking about this since before we even took office, that we're inheriting a health care system that has suffered some real problems under the Biden administration. Because of that, you're seeing health insurance premiums skyrocket. Now, here is our very simple proposal to the Democrats. Let's sit down and come to a compromise and work it out. And you know what the Democrats' response to that is? Give us everything we want, or we're going to shut down the government and keep it shut down. That is not reasonable behavior. That's not how you do compromise in this town.

Donald Trump has refused to negotiate with Democrats during the government shutdown to extend ACA subsidies. Period. He is gallivanting around the globe to avoid being in the country while their policies take place. Their actions are the only reason for sky rocketing healthcare premiums during the federal government shut down.

Why do White Christian Nationalists lie so much?