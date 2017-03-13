Retired Miner Thanks Bernie Sanders For Doing What Mitch McConnell Won't

During tonight's town hall in McDowell County, West Virginia with Chris Hayes and Bernie Sanders, there was an ironic and touching moment.

A retired miner got up to speak and to thank Bernie Sanders for co-sponsoring SB 175, which protects retired coal miners' health benefits, which expire in April.

"I'm one of those miners that will lose his health care at the end of April if they don't pass that law," he explained. "I come from local 1440 in a little town down the river where Mcdowell's water goes to..Over 500 are retired and we look at things different and look at our health care and what we've already worked out."

He continud, We're not going to mine any more coal. Our coal mining days are over and we looked at -- to have the funds that we've worked for, that were promised to us taken care of. That's all we asked."

Take note, Mitch McConnell, because this miner had a message. "And it's -- I think it's kind of ironic that a senator from the northeast takes care of my benefits better than someone like Mitch McConnell."

Indeed.