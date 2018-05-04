'Felon Don' Blankenship Calls Out 'Swamp Captain Mitch McConnell' For 'Chinaperson' Jobs

Is this the most offensive and racist ad a Republican campaign ad a candidate for office has ever put out? Probably not. Is it the most offensive ad in recent memory? I think so.

Don Blankenship is running for Senate in West Virginia. He is also the former Massey Energy CEO who was charged with numerous offenses after the horrific Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster (2010) where 29 men died due to "flagrant safety violations." In December 2015, Blankenship was found guilty of one misdemeanor charge of "conspiring to violate federal mine safety standards" and was sentenced to one year in jail and fined $250,000. He appealed his conviction, which was denied, and ended up serving a year at FCI Taft. He was released a year ago this week.

Now he is the running for the Republican nomination for West Virginia Senate. No joke.

Well, Republican leadership is not excited by his candidacy. And this ad proves that he is not too enamored with them either.

Even Junior isn't into him: