Fox Pundit Scolds Trump For Not Endorsing Blankenship: He's 'Not Roy Moore!'

The cat is out of the bag: Donald Trump did not endorse murderous Don Blankenship for the West Virginia Senate primary, in spite of Blankenship's claim that he is "trumpier than Trump."

In ordinary times, this would not be worthy of an entire post, am I right? But because we live in times where it's fine for a Senate candidate to put up an ad castigating "Cocaine Mitch" and putting naked racism on display, it seems perfectly normal for the Fox News Political Editor to actually get a little hot under the collar about Trump's rejection of Blankenship.

After recalling the Alabama debacle, Dana Perino suggested that Trump "could change his mind and perhaps people that want something different to go in there and fire up Washington may realize the president will come around if he has to."

She actually said that with a straight face.

Stirewalt replied, "I'm sure if they nominated Blankenship that the Republicans -- look, if the Republicans could get behind somebody who was credibly accused on multiple occasions of sexual misconduct toward teenager girls I assume they could find it within themselves to come around for a fellow who was convicted of white collar crimes, though they were connected ultimately to very tragic incident."

OH. The death of 29 miners was just a white collar crime! Silly me, thinking that Blankenship's deep desire to shred every safety regulation on the books, to raise his middle finger at regulators, OSHA and the EPA, and to ultimately be the DIRECT CAUSE of an explosion that murdered 29 miners is more than a mere "white collar crime." Also, I'm pretty sure I wouldn't call an explosion like the one at Little Big Branch a mere "white collar crime."

"I suppose if they come around for Roy Moore they could come around for Blankenship. the other thing here," Stirewalt continued. "This is an unfair comparison. Blankenship is not Roy Moore."

I'm pretty sure it's bad to try and draw moral equivalences between what many consider to be murder and Moore's pedophilia. It is as if, for at least these Fox yakkers, 29 men did not ever die in a mine in West Virginia owned by Massey Energy, while Don Blankenship presided over it. It is as if they were just swallowed up in a cloud of obfuscation and lies.

As if to put an exclamation point on it, Stirewalt went on to earnestly tell Perino that Blankenship has as good a chance as the others of winning.

"I think the White House here is overcooking the broth a little bit," he chided. "It might have been better off to let it play out on its own."

Yes, because this is just an election like any other, with some Republicans looking for the nomination for the Republican Senate bid. Only one of them has the blood of 29 miners on his hands, was convicted and sent to prison for a year. And THAT only happened after he tried to buy himself his own judge to stay out.

Yep, he's a fine Republican. Emblematic of what they've become, and Chris Stirewalt just put the Fox News stamp of approval on him.