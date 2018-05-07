Blankenship Fires Back After President Endorses Opponent: 'I'm Trumpier Than Trump'

By David
West Virginia GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship on Monday reacted defiantly after President Donald Trump endorsed his primary opponent, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump explained that he was endorsing Morrisey because Blankenship is likely to lose the general election.

Blankenship fired back in a statement to NBC's Ali Vitali.

"The President... doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary," the candidate opined. "Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message—no one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it."


