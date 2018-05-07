Blankenship Fires Back After President Endorses Opponent: 'I'm Trumpier Than Trump'

West Virginia GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship on Monday reacted defiantly after President Donald Trump endorsed his primary opponent, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump explained that he was endorsing Morrisey because Blankenship is likely to lose the general election.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

Blankenship fired back in a statement to NBC's Ali Vitali.

"The President... doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary," the candidate opined. "Tomorrow, West Virginia will send the swamp a message—no one, and I mean no one, will tell us how to vote. As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it."

Blankenship responds to Trump: “The President... doesn’t know me and he doesn’t know how flawed my two main opponents are in this primary.” He added: “The establishment is misinforming him because they do not want me to be in the US Senate and promote the President’s agenda.” — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 7, 2018