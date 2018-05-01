Don Blankenship's Insane TV Ad Calls McConnell 'Cocaine Mitch'

Drats! The ad has been taken down, but this Fox News clip shows the money shot:

Convicted criminal Don Blankenship calling Mitch McConnell "Cocaine Mitch."

Hey Don, when you have to explain the joke, it's no longer funny.

Apparently because Mitch's wife and Trump's Commerce Secretary Elaine Chao has holdings in a shipping company whose vehicles were allegedly used by drug traffickers later caught (?) that makes Mitch McConnell "Cocaine Mitch."

INBOX: Don Blankenship Releases "Cocaine Mitch" Ad Explanation pic.twitter.com/LwmfaAYo51 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 1, 2018

We at C&L love the name even if it doesn't fit. He is more of an Ambien kind of guy in our book, but hey, Don Blankenship Republican on Republican hate talk FTW.

I plan to tweet about this incredible candidate every single day. Please watch this spectacular ad where he accuses someone else of blowing up his coal mine. Also, the production values on this video are amazing, and by amazing I mean not that good. https://t.co/WJIC6pASf9 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 1, 2018

This insane ad, in which Don Blankenship calls McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" and says "politicians...blew up the coal mine" - which killed 29 miners and for which he spent a year in jail - looks like a parody. But it appears to be real: https://t.co/EVlDoHzMf0 — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) May 1, 2018

Bravo, Don Blankenship, you usurped Trump for best nickname with “Cocaine Mitch.” But you’re still a scumbag. Ta ta. — Pablo Kutter (@Mossimo77) May 1, 2018

Here's the updated ad without the "Cocaine Mitch" line, which is bad enough. I gotta say, wow. Just, wow.