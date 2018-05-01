Don Blankenship's Insane TV Ad Calls McConnell 'Cocaine Mitch'
Drats! The ad has been taken down, but this Fox News clip shows the money shot:
Convicted criminal Don Blankenship calling Mitch McConnell "Cocaine Mitch."
Hey Don, when you have to explain the joke, it's no longer funny.
Apparently because Mitch's wife and Trump's Commerce Secretary Elaine Chao has holdings in a shipping company whose vehicles were allegedly used by drug traffickers later caught (?) that makes Mitch McConnell "Cocaine Mitch."
We at C&L love the name even if it doesn't fit. He is more of an Ambien kind of guy in our book, but hey, Don Blankenship Republican on Republican hate talk FTW.
Here's the updated ad without the "Cocaine Mitch" line, which is bad enough. I gotta say, wow. Just, wow.
