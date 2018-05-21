Hey Cocaine Mitch, Is Don Blankenship Still Running?

Don Blankenship is just the gift that keeps on giving. Politico:

West Virginia coal baron and former prisoner Don Blankenship announced on Monday that he plans to launch a long-shot third-party Senate bid after finishing a distant third in this month’s Republican primary. Blankenship said he would run in the general election as the Constitution Party nominee. But he would need to overcome a “sore loser” law in West Virginia that prevents failed candidates in a main-party primary from refiling to run in the general election under another party’s banner.

We sure hope Don Blankenship wins his effort to get on the ballot. We hope he is on television every day as the voice of something something insurgency independent.

We hope he keeps on talking.