Rex Tillerson Used Pseudonym 'Wayne Tracker' While Exxon CEO
The current Secretary of State used a fake e-mail account to dispute climate change science while head of the largest corporation on the planet. No biggie.
...but Hillary had a private e-mail server, a source of outrage that the nation still struggles to come to terms with. /sarcasm
Source: CNN
The New York attorney general has accused Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of using the pseudonym "Wayne Tracker" to send emails related to climate change while serving as CEO of Exxon Mobil.
The office of Eric Schneiderman revealed the unorthodox arrangement in a letter sent to a New York state judge on Monday that also accused Exxon of failing to produce documents related to an investigation into whether the company misled investors over climate change.
Schneiderman's office said that Tillerson used the "Wayne Tracker" alias from at least 2008 to 2015. They said it was used to "send and receive materials regarding important matters" including climate change.
