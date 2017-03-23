Samantha Bee Skewers Trump's 'Hard Power' Budget

By Scarce
up

So much winning lately for Team Trump.

Source: Rolling Stone

Samantha Bee slammed President Trump's proposed budget as senseless macho posturing on Full Frontal on Wednesday night.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has praised the proposal he's selling to Congress as a "hard power budget." Bee had another way to describe it. "This kind of looks like when an insecure guy tries to make his penis look bigger by shaving down everything around it," she said.


