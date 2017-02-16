Samantha Bee Celebrates Paul Ryan, Trump's 'Loyal Husky'

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

To make it easier on poor Paul Ryan (not), last night Samantha Bee created an imaginary president for Paul Ryan to impeach:

Consider, if, in theory, a hypothetical president-- we'll call him Doug-- were to collude with a foreign enemy, engage in self-dealing, defy a co-equal branch of government, share state secrets with the entire early dinner seating of his private club, the clinically bonkers or, worst of all, lie under oath about an alleged sex act, guess who would be expected to draw up articles of impeachment? The pride of Janesville, House Speaker Paul Ryan.

She didn't have to say how easy this would be if "Doug" had a D after his name.

Bee shows multiple clips of Ryan disagreeing with candidate Trump's behavior, then gives him some advice:

"Take another cue from Taylor Swift, Mr. Speaker, and dump the guy you've only been dating to help your career. It's kind of hurting your "conscience of the party" brand."

Her advice for the rest of us?

"Stand out of groping range, everyone, it's going to be a long four years."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV