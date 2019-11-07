Home
Politics
CLTV
MediaBites
Search this site:
Search
Login
|
Register
Username:
*
Password:
*
Forgot password?
Remember my login on this computer
Entertainment
11/07/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments
Samantha Bee Celebrates The 2019 Blue Wave
Yay Kentucky! Yay Virginia! (Open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Open thread below...
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Flipboard
Email
More C&L Coverage
Open Thread - Full Frontal Asks Trumpee's, When WAS America 'Great?'
Answers varied.
Aug 23, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Open Thread - Hashtag 'Smile For Joe'
Samantha Bee starts a movement. Smile for Joe Scarborough.
Mar 16, 2016
By
Frances Langum
Samantha Bee: 'If Anyone Would Know About The Mob, It's Donald Trump'
Full Frontal's Samantha Bee takes on Republicans and their latest talking point for the midterm elections, "the Democratic mob."
Oct 18, 2018
By
Heather
Samantha Bee Calls Out Medical Fat-Shaming
The medical "industry" needs to stop their bigotry regarding fat people. (open thread)
Feb 15, 2019
By
Frances Langum
Samantha Bee Revisits The 2016 Republican Clown Car Sh*t Show
TBS' Samantha Bee took a stroll back in time to revisit the insane antics of the Republican presidential primaries of 2016
Jun 06, 2016
By
John Amato
Samantha Bee Finds That Many Of Trump's Supporters Are Deplorable
Samantha bee, host of TBS's Full Frontal took a look at the crazy people that are now supporting Donald Trump.
Sep 12, 2016
By
John Amato
Comments
We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our
Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016)
for information on our posting policy.
Search this site:
Search
Home
CLTV
Politics
Media Bites
Entertainment
Activism
Sports
Tech
Green
Business
Yesteryear
Misc