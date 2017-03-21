Sean Spicer Gives A Six Word Non-Answer To Trump's Wiretapping Claims

Trump's allegation that he had real evidence which would unmask President Obama's wiretapping of Trump Tower was once a topic that Sean Spicer would pontificate on endlessly, but after James Comey's hearing on Monday, that has apparently been added to the list of forbidden topics.

When asked if Trump would be releasing his evidence this week, Spicer gave a terse five word reply during today's press briefing and then moved on to other business.

A reporter asked, "The administration and the president have repeatedly said they will present evidence that he was wiretapped, and last week he said it would be coming this week and he may speak on it week this week.

She continued, "Can we expect the president to this week bring evidence that he was wiretapped by Barack Obama or will he speak about it because he didn't mention it last night in his rally in Kentucky."

Spicer tersely replied, "Let's see how the week goes," and then called on another reporter.

No banter.

No declarations that they are gathering the information and they will be submitting it to the House Intel committee and he'll get back to you.

Nothing.

Nada.