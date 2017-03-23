Eww! Sean Spicer Has A 'Smell Test' For White House Leaks?

After Rep. Nunes refused to rule out the White House as his source of information on his "incidental collection" allegations of Trump officials, Sean Spicer said, "it doesn't really past the smell test."

I wonder what it smells like every time Donald Trump tells a lie.

Rep. Nunes gave a tepid apology this morning over his keystone Cops routine from yesterday, but then a reporter asked him "did this information that you got come from the White House?"

Rep. Nunes didn't shut that down and replied, "As you know, we have to keep our sources and methods here very, very quiet."

During the White House press briefing, Spicer was then asked to respond, "Chairman Nunes refused to definitively rule out that he received the information - he got from the White House. so, will you rule out the White House or anyone in the Trump administration gave Chairman Nunes that information?"

Spicer said he wasn't part of Rep. Nunes' briefing with Trump, didn't understand why he would brief the president on something "we" gave him" and the reporter replied, "that's why it was confusing to many of us."

Spicer continued, "I don't know that that makes sense. I did not sit in on that briefing."

He continued, "It just doesn't -- so, I don't know why he would travel -- brief the speaker and come down here to brief us on something that we would have briefed him on. It doesn't really seem to make a ton of sense. I'm not aware of, it but it doesn't really past the smell test."

If you're trying to make a smoke screen for yourself or the president or your entire political party, Rep. Nunes' actions do make sense.

And it totally passes the "smell test" that Spicer wasn't invited to the briefing.