Sean Spicer Spits Over Press Refusal To Jump At Nunes' Silly Surveillance Spin

Press Secretary Sean Spicer got immediately defensive when he was questioned about a impromptu presser by Rep,. Nunes, who tried to turn a nothing-burger into a defense of Trump's moronic claims that Obama wiretapped him.

Rep. Nunes reported today that Trump and his team were legally monitored or as he called it, “incidental collection.”

Politico writes, "This can occur when a person inside the United States communicates with a foreign target of U.S. surveillance. In such cases, the identities of U.S. citizens are supposed to be kept secret — but can be “unmasked” by intelligence officials under certain circumstances."

This is what most likely happened to Gen. Flynn.

Nunes says Trump communications were caught in "normal incidental collection...normal foreign surveillance" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 22, 2017



John Schindler quickly responded by rebuking Rep. Nunes:

"Incidental collection" is not surveillance if you're not a SIGINT target. I've explained this too many times already. So did DIRNSA Monday. — John Schindler (@20committee) March 22, 2017

He ABSOLUTELY should not be. Nunes should have his clearances pulled & be thrown off HPSCI now. It's outrageous.https://t.co/4UorWRsESp — John Schindler (@20committee) March 22, 2017

Even the WSJ attacked Trump as eroding the trust of the American people and around the world with his lunacy.

If President Trump announces that North Korea launched a missile that landed within 100 miles of Hawaii, would most Americans believe him? Would the rest of the world? We’re not sure, which speaks to the damage that Mr. Trump is doing to his Presidency with his seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehood

I think we all expected someone to try and rescue Trump from all his Obama lies and Rep. Nunes stepped up to the plate and tried to become Trump's savior, while spinning away from today's disastrous Manafort story.

Spicer couldn't wait to share this info with the press and the world to get the jump on the narrative and feigned ignorance as to what Rep. Nunes actually knew.

But as soon as the press began asking him questions, Spicer immediately got defensive.

Spicer whined, " I didn't see any complaints when he held a press conference for the umpteenth time talking about his findings."

The press secretary then got a little confused when he said, "But when [Rep. Nunes] wants to come up here and tell us 'this is where the investigation stands, here's what I've unloaded' - excuse me learned, there seems to be a double standard on it."

A reporter explained to Spicer that what Rep Nunes said he has is not related to what Trump accused Obama of, to which Spicer replied, "You're asking me questions that..he has not briefed us!"

Rep. Nunes never even told his counterpart on the Democratic side, Rep. Schiff about his findings, instead rushing to the microphones to hold a press conference and huff about it.

Fox News' John Roberts jumped in and asked, "Didn't we already know that there was incidental collection of intelligence involving members of the transition team and I point to - "

Spicer cut in, "Not the way you guys ask the questions. You question us everyday about what we knew and now you're coming back to me saying, "didn't we already know this?'

Roberts replied, "Didn't we already know that Flynn was monitored in his conversations with Kisliak?"

Spice replied, "Again, John. I don't know. -- I don't know what he knows."

Margaret said, "What [Nunes] said was incidental, legal surveillance using a FISA warrant.."

Spicer, " I don't believe he said FISA warrant..."

"He did. Does the Trump administration have the presumption that foreign leaders, foreign nationals will not be surveilled when they are in contact with Trump officials?"

Spicer again got agitated and replied, I don't want to start talking or guessing what he may say or may not say..."

But Spicer was sure happy to lead off his presser with some of Rep. Nunes' words without knowing anything about them.

Without knowing anything, Spicer he called Rep. Nunes' words a "startling revelation" and cried, "All of the presumptive questions are in the negative towards us."

Awwww. Life's tough in the marble mansion, Spicey.