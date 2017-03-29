Where Are The White House Visitor Logs For Devin Nunes?

CBS' Major Garrett duelled with Sean Spicer at today's presser over the press secretary's refusal to reveal the White House visitor logs showing who signed Devin Nunes onto the White House grounds.

Rep. Nunes has refused to tell his own committee members about his cloak and dagger visit to the White House grounds.

Major Garrett called Spicer out for not getting back to the press about this.

Garrett said, "We talked about on Monday. You said to us that you would look into how chairman Nunez was cleared here and which whom he met. Can you give us, we tried to ask you that yesterday as you walked out. Do you have any obligation to live up to the commitment you made here on Monday to provide more details about "how that happened"...[and if it] is above board and totally appropriate?"

Spicer replied, "I don't have anything for that at this time. I have asked preliminary questions but I don't have answers yet. No, I don't have anything further on that..."

Sean then launched into a Trump tactic of switching topics and Major Garrett refused to be swayed.

Garret said, "I'm asking about something you told us."

"I said I will look into it."

"Will live up to that obligation?"

"I will, the obligation is that I said I will look into it and I will continue to do that."

Nice subterfuge on Spicer's part.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny tweeted:

Spicer says he is still looking into who cleared Nunes in. No answer yet. Former WH aides say it would take only a few seconds to find out. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 29, 2017

It's called "stalling."

How much you wanna bet the White House visitor logs are on the same "shelf" as Donald Trump's tax returns for the past ten years?

Frances Langum contributed to this post.