That Time Jason Kander TOTALLY Owned Richard Spencer

Here is the story: It involves Richard Spencer, of "Punch A Nazi" meme fame. He is also the head of National Policy Institute, an alt-right, white nationalist organization that found their man in Trump. Here is a fun little little article about Spencer and his nasty little group.

Spencer is a known troll on Twitter. Decent, non-hate-filled human beings were ecstatic when he was suspended in mid December 2016. Too bad it didn't last. So back he came, pushing his hate speech.

Yesterday, he decided to get into it with Josh Marshall, founder of Talking Points Memo.

This is amazing. A twitter play in 4 acts — with a breathtaking finale. pic.twitter.com/hSKfAPMAdK — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 19, 2017

Suffice to say, it did not end well for Richard. He decided to link "Tomorrow Belongs To Me," a song from the Broadway show "Cabaret" as some sort of statement that the alt-right is back.

And that's when Jason Kander, former Missouri Secretary of State and Democratic challenger to Roy Blunt stepped in:

Hey buddy, that song you love was written by my uncle. He's been married to my other uncle for 40 years. And he's a Jew.



Sing it proud. https://t.co/yrL4242sl5 — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) March 18, 2017

Kander's great-uncle is John Kander (who just celebrated his 90th birthday yesterday and had his latest show premiere last month!), the composer of "Cabaret" as well as other Broadway hits with collaborator Fred Ebb. In 2010, Kander was finally able to marry Albert Stephenson, his partner since 1977.

But let's give it to his nephew as Jason Kander wins Twitter for the absolutely sickest burn of the day.