Nazis Are Throwing Tantrums Over Losing Twitter Verification And It Is Glorious
Twitter has finally decided to institute new rules about how users gain, and retain, verification - the much desired blue check mark - and many Nazi/White Nationalist/alt-Right users are apparently in complete violation and are now losing their blue checks. And let me tell you, they are not happy.
First, Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler lost verification. Then Baked Alaska was permanently banned:
Baked Alaska started throwing tantrums outside of McDonalds's - no really
Best. Response. Ever.
Richard Spencer is sadz
...and jealous
Poor Jason Kessler
And of course, nut job Laura Loomer, comparing her loss of verification to the death of millions at concentration camps in the Holocaust, which offends me DEEPLY as the granddaughter of an Auschwitz survivor:
Twitter Nazis: the most delicate snowflakes of all.
