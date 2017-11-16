Nazis Are Throwing Tantrums Over Losing Twitter Verification And It Is Glorious

By Red Painter
Nazis Are Throwing Tantrums Over Losing Twitter Verification And It Is Glorious

Twitter has finally decided to institute new rules about how users gain, and retain, verification - the much desired blue check mark - and many Nazi/White Nationalist/alt-Right users are apparently in complete violation and are now losing their blue checks. And let me tell you, they are not happy.

First, Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler lost verification. Then Baked Alaska was permanently banned:

Baked Alaska started throwing tantrums outside of McDonalds's - no really

Best. Response. Ever.

Richard Spencer is sadz

...and jealous

Poor Jason Kessler

And of course, nut job Laura Loomer, comparing her loss of verification to the death of millions at concentration camps in the Holocaust, which offends me DEEPLY as the granddaughter of an Auschwitz survivor:


↓ Story continues below ↓

Twitter Nazis: the most delicate snowflakes of all.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV