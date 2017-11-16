Nazis Are Throwing Tantrums Over Losing Twitter Verification And It Is Glorious

Twitter has finally decided to institute new rules about how users gain, and retain, verification - the much desired blue check mark - and many Nazi/White Nationalist/alt-Right users are apparently in complete violation and are now losing their blue checks. And let me tell you, they are not happy.

First, Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler lost verification. Then Baked Alaska was permanently banned:

Twitter has stripped the verification off of white supremacists Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler.



It's also suspended right-wing troll Baked Alaska from the platform. pic.twitter.com/5TAjX2HtaU — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 15, 2017

Baked Alaska started throwing tantrums outside of McDonalds's - no really

Baked Alaska got banned permanently from Twitter and now he's ranting outside a McDonald's that "Twitter cannot get away with this" pic.twitter.com/YXJ0vinzxI — Will Sommer (@willsommer) November 15, 2017

Best. Response. Ever.

maybe this burn will sting less if Baked Alaska douses it with milk pic.twitter.com/H6w0MWZpy4 — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 15, 2017

Richard Spencer is sadz

Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 15, 2017

...and jealous

After November 15, if you're on the right and still have a blue check mark, it means you're...



✅ System approved

✅ Utterly irrelevant — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 16, 2017

Poor Jason Kessler

Twitter has changed their verification policy just to be able to censor me. Several other accounts were unverified including Richard Spencer and James Allsup while Baked Alaska was permanently suspended altogether. pic.twitter.com/PO1QnJC2C6 — Jason Kessler (@TheMadDimension) November 15, 2017

And of course, nut job Laura Loomer, comparing her loss of verification to the death of millions at concentration camps in the Holocaust, which offends me DEEPLY as the granddaughter of an Auschwitz survivor:

To the LEFT:



"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Socialist.



Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew.



Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me."



--Martin Niemoller — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2017

Twitter Nazis: the most delicate snowflakes of all.