Time's Michael Scherer: Trump Revels In Using 'Falsehoods' To 'Spread Information'

This morning Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer of Time Magazine discussed his 20-minute interview with Donald Trump to the Morning Joe crew. Asked to explain why he uses falsehoods to spread information, Trump said it's OK because he's read it someplace in the media.

We have a president that revels in alt-right and supermarket tabloid conspiracy theories and lies to justify his words and actions.

Of course Trump never quotes the publication when he knows it's a rag, but he treats information from those sources it as if it's more credible than his Presidential Daily Briefing.

From all reports, he reads Drudge and Breitbart and watches Fox News much more than he does his intelligence reports.

And then he disseminates their rantings to the world. That is scary.

Trump said since his 'instincts are so awesome' he will continue to do the things he does?

He says that Rep. Nunes' actions have made him believe that "he's right" even though nothing that Nunes said remotely confirms the asinine tweets he sent out about President Obama wiretapping him.

Scherer said, "It was part of a broader conversation about how he uses falsehood or contested facts to spread information. At every point he maintained that he had done nothing wrong and would continue to do it.”

He continued, "I brought up him saying that Ted Cruz's father had consorted with assassin of John F. Kennedy, he said it's in the newspaper, in that case the National Enquirer, there's nothing wrong with me saying that."

Trump's responses are like those of a nine-year-old.

Trump actually told Sherer that “I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president and you’re not.”

Can you image if George Bush or Barack Obama said egomaniacal things like this to the press on a daily basis or used the National Enquirer to smear his rivals?

When we look at the question on the Time Magazine cover, I think we can all agree that the answer is "yes."