Trump Ready To Spread Coronavirus To His Supporters By Resuming Campaign Rallies

With Trump's national and state poll numbers in the tank, his fury with his campaign manager and Jared Kushner, Trump has decided to restart his campaign rallies in two weeks.
By John Amato
1 year ago by John Amato
Donald Trump raving at a campaign rally in El Paso, TX

Trump’s advisers are still determining where the rallies will take place and what safety measures will be implemented, depending on the type of venue chosen. Campaign manager Brad Parscale is expected to present Trump with possibilities within the next few days.

The president has been itching to resume his boisterous rallies, his favorite way to connect with supporters and let off steam. He's planning to use the events to drive home what is expected to be a major theme of his campaign: that he is the leader of the country’s reopening and economic rebound.

As the new research shows:

"Shutdown orders prevented about 60 million novel coronavirus infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according to a research study published Monday that examined how stay-at-home orders and other restrictions limited the spread of the contagion.

A separate study from epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated the shutdowns saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries, including 500,000 in the United Kingdom, and dropped infection rates by an average of 82 percent, sufficient to drive the contagion well below epidemic levels.

However, Trump's vainglory is so monumental that he doesn't care about any of that.

His plans to hold campaign rallies with thousands of people attending in the midst of a pandemic are criminal. He doesn't empathize or feel for his followers. They are only campaign chattel for him. Throwaway people.

He only cares about himself.

This move should tell his cultist supporters only one thing: He doesn't care a whit for your life.

The Seb Gorkas of the right will most likely approve and claim Trump supporters are willing to die for him.

But almost all of America is not.

We shall see the results in about two weeks after he leaves each rally.

As his followers get sick, will they praise Trump? Or will they cry and cower in their stupidity while drinking bleach?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

