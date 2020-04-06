Trump's Briefings May Be Backfiring As MAGA Notices Real-Time Incompetence

So with all of us sheltering-in-place, it seems Manny Peeple are watching the daily COVID-19 / MAGA rallies (nothing better to watch?) and you know what? It seems that Americans are finally catching on that Lord Damp Nut is an incompetent loon and a danger to our health

Support for President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has diminished over the past two weeks, according to a new survey, with a majority of Americans now disapproving of his response to the public health crisis. An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday reports that 52 percent of respondents disapprove of his management of the deadly outbreak, while only 47 percent approve. The president’s latest rating in the survey shows Trump’s support backsliding from the levels he achieved in mid-March, when more than half of Americans, 55 percent, approved of his response and 43 percent disapproved. Since that previous iteration of the poll was published on March 20, the administration extended its social-distancing guidelines for another 30 days and worked to increase its testing capacity for the virus.

So congrats to us, we were way ahead of the curve. But there really is something trending here, and if the vast majority of Americans who do NOT pay attention to politics are suddenly waking up to the fact that our alleged leader is a gibbering mango-hued sh*tgibbon, we should be grateful that they are finally catching up with the rest of the class.

We have now done polls in 2 states with Democratic Governors contrasting the response of them with Trump in handling the crisis.



In Pennsylvania Wolf's approval is a net 45 points better than Trump's.



In North Carolina Cooper's approval is a net 40 points better than Trump's — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) April 1, 2020

Trump has tried everything in his bag of shiny coins this week to distract from his abject failure and Americans dying.



The polls are noisy, but he never got the big bounce past leaders did in a time of crisis. His approval is coming back down. He is in way over his head. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 3, 2020