Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Tulsa Trump Supporter Says He'd Have To Commit Adultery To Lose Her Vote

A Trump supporter waiting to attend his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma told a reporter that Trump would have to "commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife" to lose her support, before dismissing him doing just that with Stormy Daniels.
By Heather
Tulsa Trump Supporter Says He'd Have To Commit Adultery To Lose Her Vote
Image from: Screengrab

Trump supporter "Rosie," who was waiting in line at his super-spreader event rally this Friday was asked by reporter Andrew Kimmel just what Dear Leader would have to do to lose her support, and apparently this cult member wasn't aware of his affair with adult film star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels.

"Rosie" doesn't appear a big fan of the need for a free press either. What a shock, right?

Here are the exchanges with Kimmel that he posted on Twitter:

While Kimmel did remind the her of the affair, he did not ask "Rosie" if she thought 60 was "young."

h/t Raw Story

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us