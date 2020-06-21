Tulsa Trump Supporter Says He'd Have To Commit Adultery To Lose Her Vote

Trump supporter "Rosie," who was waiting in line at his super-spreader event rally this Friday was asked by reporter Andrew Kimmel just what Dear Leader would have to do to lose her support, and apparently this cult member wasn't aware of his affair with adult film star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels.

"Rosie" doesn't appear a big fan of the need for a free press either. What a shock, right?

Here are the exchanges with Kimmel that he posted on Twitter:

I asked Rosie if she supports the need for a free press.



"I do, as long as they put the right spin on it. Don't take bits and pieces of something and make it out to be something negative... because it's not."#TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/LbHi4kLyV6 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 20, 2020

Is there anything Trump can do to make you lose support of him?



"Commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife."



What about Stormy Daniels?



"That was years ago before he ever became president. Nobody is accountable for what he done when he was a lot younger."#TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/67OdKJXi0O — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 20, 2020

While Kimmel did remind the her of the affair, he did not ask "Rosie" if she thought 60 was "young."

h/t Raw Story