Tulsa Trump Supporter Says He'd Have To Commit Adultery To Lose Her Vote

Trump supporter "Rosie," who was waiting in line at his
super-spreader event rally this Friday was asked by reporter Andrew Kimmel just what Dear Leader would have to do to lose her support, and apparently this cult member wasn't aware of his affair with adult film star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels.
"Rosie" doesn't appear a big fan of the need for a free press either. What a shock, right?
Here are the exchanges with Kimmel that he posted on Twitter:
While Kimmel did remind the her of the affair, he did not ask "Rosie" if she thought 60 was "young."
h/t Raw Story