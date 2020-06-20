Six Members Of Trump's Team Bring COVID-19 To Tulsa A Week In Advance Of Rally

Six members of Trump's team in Tulsa have COVID-19. On which part of his team do they serve, you ask? I'll tell ya. The advance team. That's the team that comes to the rally location a week in advance to make contact with the venue and contractors, and take care of logistical details having to do with making sure the rally goes off without a hitch.

Well, consider this a hitch. He did promise a "wild evening," did he not?

Contact tracing has begun, which is even more important in this case, because apparently these idiots have been traipsing around Tulsa going to restaurants and hotels and such unmasked and uninhibited. According to Josh Lederman:

LEDERMAN: We're also finding out a little bit more about what the staffers were doing. The source telling us those staffers had been on the ground in Oklahoma for about a week and had been basically engaging in normal everyday life, going out to restaurants and for the most part had not been wearing masks. And Joshua, that matches what we're seeing from most of the people who are in the crowd waiting to get into this rally tonight. The majority of them also not wearing masks. JOHNSON: Looking at that crowd right now, to be clear, though, Josh, these are people who were, it sounds like, doing field work as opposed to being in direct contact with the president or the vice president, right? LEDERMAN: That's correct. These are people sent out in advance to get the logistics and organizing done ahead of an event. They would have been in contact with Trump campaign and potentially White House Secret Service officials as they were planning that event, and also potentially touching and handling the same kinds of equipment and stuff in the area of the rally that is going to be in the vicinity where those rally-goers, as well as the president and his staff are tonight in Tulsa.

It's good I don't believe in Hell, because I'm not worried I'll go there when I say these MAGAts absolutely deserve what they get, and I do hope they get it. The problem is, they will spread it to people around them who do NOT deserve to get it, and ironically, that includes people with the consideration and intelligence to actually wear masks and not attend events like this.