At Tulsa Rally, Trump Mocks COVID-19 As A Joke Created By The Media: 'Kung Flu'

During most of last night's bizarre kick-off campaign rally in Tulsa, Donald Trump's main target throughout was the media, as usual, and all the criticism he receives.

As the evening wore on, he bitched and moaned about how the media was attacking him from both the left and the right. Trump continually whined about the criticism he received for holding this indoor rally, with thousands of unmasked supporters during a pandemic.

“If you could have heard the reports, the reports, the reports, 'oh, it’s COVID,'" he said, like a demented relative telling you that you'll catch your death of cold without a scarf. He continued, "By the way, it's a disease without question that has more names than any disease in history.”

That's a lie. It is a coronavirus, designated COVID-19 because it began in 2019. His administration and his minions began race-baiting, though, to try and blame China for their weak and deadly response to the outbreak.

"I can name Kung Flu," he said to the arena, which was barely one-third full. "I can name (pause) 19 different versions of names." Trump continued, “Many call it a virus which it is. Many call it a flu, what difference."

It's not a flu. COVID-19 is much more contagious, and has caused nearly 120,000 deaths, so far, in just a couple of months.

"I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name,” he repeated. Then he went off into a different tangent about how much energy he has.

No wonder so many of his followers shun all the directives from the CDC, refusing to wear masks or follow social distancing or self quarantine orders.

His administration, with the help of his VP, have been publicly downplaying the pandemic to the point that they recite fake statistics. They pretend it's just dying off and not even around anymore, even though we see big upticks of infections in states that have reopened.

He never mentioned that six of his own staffers tested positive before the event even began, and had to be quarantined.

I won't get into the rest of his clown show, or his attempt to make believe the media fabricated why he hobbled down a ramp at West Point after giving a speech.

He repeated his same message that he wants the testing to slow down, so fewer cases are reported. The White House later said he was only joking, but he's said that way too many times for it to be anything but how he feels.

That should get him impeached all on its own.