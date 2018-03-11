Trump Attorneys Filing Legal Action To Stop Stormy Daniels Interview From Airing On '60 Minutes'

Attorneys for Donald Trump over the weekend reportedly threatened to take CBS to court if the network goes through with plans to air an interview with an adult film actress who allegedly had an affair with their client.

A person familiar with the legal strategy told BuzzFeed News that a "legal injunction" was already being prepared to prevent Stephanie Clifford, whose screen name is Stormy Daniels, from speaking on the CBS program about her alleged affair with the president.

“We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing,” the source said.

BuzzFeed noted that details of the legal strategy were not immediately clear.

