Stormy Daniels Speaks!

Alright, folks. We have finally made it to the biggest Sunday night of the year. No, not the Superbowl.

It is Stormy Daniels Sunday.

Anderson Cooper scored the biggest interview of the year and it is showing on 60 Minutes. Here is some info on Stormy's attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Here are tweets about the interview:

Always about him:

Anderson Cooper: How was the conversation?



Stormy Daniels: It started off all about him just talking about himself & he's like ‘Have you seen my new magazine?’



Anderson Cooper: He was showing you his own picture on the cover of a magazine?



Stormy Daniels: Right. Right — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) March 26, 2018

Pants down, he asked to be spanked. Gack.

He started by talking about himself (duh) and then she spanked him - with his PANTS DOWN.



OMFG. She literally made him take his pants down and spanked him. pic.twitter.com/jyvuyH3mDB — Red (@Redpainter1) March 25, 2018

When she asked about Melania he said they sleep in separate rooms and not to worry about it. Gross.

HAHAHAHHAHAAH she wasn't even attracted to him and his fat, orange, bloated skin. She just felt she "had to do it"

You know the thing that Trump hates most about this 60 Minutes interview is not that he’s been exposed as an adulterer but that Stormy Daniels said she wasn’t attracted to him and didn’t enjoy the sex#StormyDanielsDay — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) March 26, 2018

EWWW he compared her to Ivanka (excuse my while I got vomit)

Stormy Daniels says Trump told her: “Wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.” pic.twitter.com/WFH4Lcv4v0 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2018

Stormy was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas as she carried her infant daughter. It terrified her.

Stormy Daniels saying she was physically threatened by someone working for Trump as she was taking her infant daughter out of a car was also notable. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 26, 2018

She won't say if she has photos or videos or texts:

She won't say if she has retained videos, text or photos.

Avenatti denies it is political.

He says Stormy is credible. Period. Hard stop.



Mueller may be the biggest issue. Mueller is looking into Michael Cohen's dealings. This may be one of them. It is a WILD CARD. pic.twitter.com/hEfGvIkEQ6

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Red (@Redpainter1) March 26, 2018

The NDA was signed and sent back to Michael Cohen AT TRUMP TOWERS. Yeah, Donald had nothing to do with this.

Michael Aevnatti says the non-disclosure agreement Stormy Daniels signed in 2016 was FedExed to Michael Cohen at his Trump Organization office in Trump Tower in New York. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 26, 2018

Excellent point here:

Really sad state of affairs that Stormy Daniels got more intense cross-examination by Anderson Cooper than anyone in media has done with Donald Trump in the past 16 months.#60Minutes — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 26, 2018

Cher, as always, dropping the truth bombs right here

Stormy Daniels could be smoking meth on #60Mins right now and she’d still be way more reputable than basically every person involved in the Trump campaign, administration & org. — Cher (@thecherness) March 26, 2018

And there you have it. Stormy Daniels.