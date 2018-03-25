Stormy Daniels Speaks!
Alright, folks. We have finally made it to the biggest Sunday night of the year. No, not the Superbowl.
It is Stormy Daniels Sunday.
Anderson Cooper scored the biggest interview of the year and it is showing on 60 Minutes. Here is some info on Stormy's attorney, Michael Avenatti.
Here are tweets about the interview:
Always about him:
Pants down, he asked to be spanked. Gack.
When she asked about Melania he said they sleep in separate rooms and not to worry about it. Gross.
HAHAHAHHAHAAH she wasn't even attracted to him and his fat, orange, bloated skin. She just felt she "had to do it"
EWWW he compared her to Ivanka (excuse my while I got vomit)
Stormy was threatened by a man in a parking lot in Las Vegas as she carried her infant daughter. It terrified her.
She won't say if she has photos or videos or texts:
The NDA was signed and sent back to Michael Cohen AT TRUMP TOWERS. Yeah, Donald had nothing to do with this.
Excellent point here:
Cher, as always, dropping the truth bombs right here
And there you have it. Stormy Daniels.
