But His Emails! Trump Lawyer Used Trump.org Email For Stormy Payoff

Trump only hires the best and brightest, folks.

And the breaking news on Friday is that Trump's genius lawyer Michael Cohen used Trump.org email account to discuss a payoff of hush money to the porn star.

Because of course he did.

ANDREA MITCHELL: We have new developments now in that growing scandal surrounding president trump and his legal battle with porn star stormy daniels. NBC News has learned the president's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, used his Trump organization e-mail while arranging to transfer money into an account in a New York City bank before he wired $130,000 in hush money to Daniels. NBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber joins me now. Ari, what is the legal implication of this? ARI MELBER: The legal implication, and this is a very interesting report here from our colleagues at NBC News, is that this documentation further goes towards the argument, the belief, that Donald Trump's lawyer was acting in his official capacity working for Donald Trump and the Trump organization. This is the e-mail you see on the screen obtained by NBC News, and if you buy that argument, that's bad news for Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, who both have been effectively putting out the argument that this was some sort of rogue operation that didn't involve Donald Trump. MITCHELL: And it certainly undercuts whatever Sarah Sanders had been trying to say inartfully or whatever the other day.

Ya think?!?

And so now the truth (if anyone cares) is either that the Trump campaign paid off Stormy and didn't report it (illegal) or the Trump Organization paid it and it was an obvious campaign contribution (also illegal).

And there's so much else wrong with this administration, but bribing a porn star is the thing that will stick in the public imagination. Just watch.