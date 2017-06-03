Trump Doesn't Need U.S. Intelligence Agencies, He Has Mark Levin And Breitbart

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa outlined to MSNBC's Chris Hayes how Trump ingests news every morning. It doesn't include the U.S. intelligence services, but instead he gets his news from his most trusted right wing sources before his staff gets in. To say it is frightening is an understatement.

Costa said that when Trump gathers his morning news, it's the old fashioned way, "every day he gets a printout, he doesn't use a computer, of articles about him about his presidency and he reviews them with a marker."

"It's a large pile of paper and he goes through them and he's reviewing a lot of articles from Breitbart and other different outlets on the right," he said.

Robert Costa also explained the genesis of Trump's allegations that President Obama ordered him wiretapped which just as scary. I mean, like The Exorcist scary.

Costa said, "And he is seeing these articles that mention Levin, that mention the quote "silent coup" from the so-called deep state that is going against him and this is echoing what he's hearing from his chief strategist Steve Bannon."

"And he keeps reading these materials on Thursday night. He wakes up early on Friday, he knows the senior staff is coming in and he knows he's heading to Mar-a-Lago; he pulls everyone into his Oval Office," he said.

Costa said that Trump says, "I keep reading all these articles about Obama going after me, there is some kind of silent coup in the eyes of Mark Levin and his staff is standing there listening to an irate president and then he goes in a huff off to Mar-a-Lago, leaving Bannon and Priebus behind."

This is just insane. Trump actually believes the crap Mark Levin is spewing is actually happening? That's his baseline for realistic thought?

Hayes was as incredulous as I am and said, "The President of the United States arguably has access to some of the most closely guard guarded information of any individual on the planet, the secrets of the United States. He's also someone who needs to depend on reliable information in order to -- in order to make decisions and what you're saying is that this information didn't come through some channel of a briefing or anything. This was him reading a printout of a Breitbart write-up of a Mark Levin radio monologue?"

You would be correct, Chris.

Costa's words should be passed around to every American so they can understand how depraved, ill suited and unprepared Trump is in the most powerful position in the world.

Trump is by definition right wing twitter troll, who believes everything he reads in printouts coming from hate talk AM radio.