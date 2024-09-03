Trump Claims He Has 'Every Right' To Interfere In An Election

On Sunday, Donald Trump told Fox News Mark Levin that nobody has ever heard of being indicted for interfering in an election since he believes he has every right to do so.

MAGA toadie Mark Levin held a lengthy basic Q&A with Dumper designed for Trump to lie and smear his way through the mini rallyesque format Trump demands.

Levin just nods his head in agreement no matter what lie Trump tells since he always whines that Trump is the real victim of his criminal actions.

Trump lied and said he didn't want Hillary Clinton locked up. (Hahahahahahaha)

Trump claimed President Obama left the country bitter and angry, which is another lie.

Both men claimed Jack Smith was the real criminal for refiling his case.

Trump is a walking, talking indictment.

TRUMP: It's amazing. And it's such a bad precedent because people are going to think about it differently. They're going to think about it differently. And it's, it's very sad, actually. But you know the good news? It's so crazy that my poll numbers go up. Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it. You get indicted and your poll numbers go up. When people get indicted, your poll numbers go down. But it was such it's such nonsense. They got to the D.A. They put people in the D.A.'s office. They put people in the attorney general of New York's office. Fani Willis in Atlanta met with them and her boyfriend met with them for days. This was all coming out of the Department of Justice in order to get their political opponent, me. Think of it. Fonny Willis came up with this crazy scheme. And a lot of people were hurt by it, too. Very good people, patriots, because it was many people were indicted. But they did this to try and get me.

The paranoia infused in the MAGA code then Trump is off the charts. Everyone and everything is "out to get Trump."

It's illegal for a political candidate or sitting politician to interfere in an election. We don't hear much about this criminal act because MOST candidates do not break the law doing so.