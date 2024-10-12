Hillary Clinton Warns Harris: Be Prepared For An October Surprise

If anyone would know about election dirty tricks from Donald Trump and his BFF Vladimir Putin, it’s Hillary Clinton.
By NewsHound EllenOctober 12, 2024

Hillary Clinton sounded upbeat about Kamala Harris’ chances of accomplishing what Clinton had hoped to do: becoming the first woman president. But she also had some advice for Harris.

CLINTON: I believe strongly that she has to be prepared for any last-minute October surprises that come from the Trump campaign, from their Russian support system that has now been called out numerous times by our own government, that they once again are trying to help Trump get elected.

Fortunately, Clinton said she has talked to Harris frequently and believes the vice president is “much more aware than we were back in 2016” about how important it is to combat “the kind of vicious, viral attacks and claims” that Trump and his allies spread on social media.

“She doesn't have a Jim Comey, thankfully, waiting in the wings, you know, a knee-capper,” Clinton continued, but Trump’s “Big Lie machine” plus artificial intelligence makes the underhanded tactics “much more sophisticated.”

“So, that's what I think she has to be really prepared for,” Clinton added. “And I believe her campaign is.”

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon