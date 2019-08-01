Trump 'Doesn't Believe' Russia Will Interfere In 2020 Election

Continuing on his Russia witch hunt/hoax propaganda idiocy, during one of his "South Lawn chats" earlier Thursday, an ABC reporter asked him if he was worried after Robert Mueller said Russia was going to interfere in our 2020 election. Trump's flippant response: "You don't really believe this. Do you believe this?"

Trump's almost-former DNI Dan Coats has issued red glaring warnings that Russia will continue their interference. Trump's continuing denial might explain why he's leaving his position.

The Senate Intelligence Committee run by Republicans just issued a 67-page report warning that what happened in 2016 will happen again.

The social media aspect is already happening. Russian trolls are pitting Democratic candidates against one another in order to try and shift public opinion toward their preferences. Today the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed has been trending all day on Twitter after being started in the middle of the night and pushed for hours after the debate until it caught fire. The purpose of the hashtag was to promote Tulsi Gabbard at Harris' expense.

"Now we are entering round two and Gabbard is the puppet being used to attack...with unsubstantiated claims, while a paid troll army hits the ground to fuel the flames and rev-up the infighting."



Welcome to 2016, the redux. #KamalaHarrisDestroyed https://t.co/liVmIW9hPF — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 1, 2019

But for Trump - it's obvious that since Vladimir Putin is helping him win reelection all the hacking and meddling and online bots are quite acceptable and most appreciated.

When another reporter was asked if he brought up the election interference issue when he was on the phone with the Russian president, he said he did not and instead discussed helping them fight Serbian wildfires.

He moronically said, "We're very good at putting out forest fires. --If they should need it I offered our assistance," Trump said.

He said that to Putin, but when California was battling massive wildfires, he belittled our firefighters efforts and vindictively boasted he was going to cut off funding to the state.

In November, as crews battled the Camp and Woolsey fires, Trump blamed the state for “gross mismanagement of the forests” and delivered this ultimatum: “Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

What a clown. A dangerous fascist clown, that is.