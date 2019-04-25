Mick Mulvaney Doesn't Remember Anything Like That Happening, Nope

Was it really only yesterday when we were reading that we mustn't bring up anything that might imply the Russians put the Orange Toddler in the White House? But of course, Mick Mulvaney doesn't remember anything like that! Via Politico:

"I don't recall anything along those lines happening in any meeting," Mulvaney said in a statement Wednesday, and he said the White House is working to ensure neither Russia nor any other foreign adversary interferes in the 2020 vote.

"Unlike the Obama administration, who knew about Russian actions in 2014 and did nothing, the Trump administration will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections, and we've already taken many steps to prevent it in the future,” he said.