Statue Of Liberty Goes Dark

By Scarce
4 hours ago by Scarce
up

It's a pretty sad state of affairs when even your national monuments are giving silent protest.

(CNN) Lovely Lady Liberty, was luminous no more -- or at least for two hours Tuesday night.

The lights around the Statue of Liberty went dark at around 10 pm EST, setting Twitter immediately ablaze.

It turned out that the nation's most famous giant green lady went dark due to repair work from damage caused by, perhaps fittingly, a female tempest -- Hurricane Sandy. According to a statement from the National Park Service, it was a "temporary, unplanned outage."

No matter the cause, the coincidence burned too bright for those hoping to find symbolism.


