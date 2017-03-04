Purge Obama White House Staffers? Yeah, That's The Solution

Y’all, I had to read this twice to see if I was reading what I thought I was reading.

Advisers to President Donald Trump are urging him to purge the government of former President Barack Obama’s political appointees and quickly install more people who are loyal to him, amid a cascade of damaging stories that have put his nascent administration in seemingly constant crisis-control mode. A number of his advisers believe Obama officials are behind the leaks and are seeking to undermine his presidency, with just the latest example coming from reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and apparently misled senators about the interactions during his confirmation hearing.

This really bright idea is brought to you by The Drudge Report and Newt Gingrich.

Goodness sake – they are calling for the Kill the Messenger form of honest government. If you’re lying, cheating, and stealing, the way to fix it is to fire the people talking about it.

And the latest that Trump is trying to push is that we’re all just filled to the brim with “anti-Russian hysteria.” We don’t like our attorney general lying to congress only because we don’t like Russia.

Living in the whacky lane.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com